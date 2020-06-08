Czech output drops 33.7% in April amid coronavirus outbreak

Adds details, analyst, trade data

PRAGUE, June 8 (Reuters) - Czech working-day adjusted industrial output fell by 33.7% year-on-year in April amid the worst of the coronavirus outbreak when major factories shut to prevent the spread of the disease or were hit by a huge drop in orders.

The fall was the largest in records going back to 2001 and was bigger than expected by a Reuters poll of analysts which forecast a 25.0% decrease. On a seasonally adjusted basis, month-on-month industrial output dropped by 23.4%.

Production in the automotive sector fell by 80.1% with the central European country's three car plants closed for much of the month.

New orders in the manufacturing sector plunged 42.0%.

"The pandemic freezing of the domestic economy was too long to be strolled over," Raiffeisen analyst Vit Hradil said. "It can already be seen in the dramatic fall in orders which will show in future muted output."

The central bank has forecast the economy to contract by 8.0% in 2020 before rebounding by 4.0% next year, highlighting the slow recovery expected.

In other data, foreign trade ended in a 26.9 billion crown ($1.14 billion) deficit in April, missing expectations of a slight surplus.

The drop in April output data mirrored what has been seen in central Europe as foreign trade was hit by the global pandemic.

Data from Germany on Monday showed output fell a record 17.9% on the month in April. In Hungary, output dropped by 36.8% on the year in April, according to data released on Friday.

Details on https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/home

** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E

($1 = 23.5350 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet and Ed Osmond)

((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 617; Reuters Messaging: mirka.krufova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.