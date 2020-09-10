Czech operators file complaints against 5G auction -CTK

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vodafone VOD.L and T-Mobile DTEGn.DE filed legal complaints against the Czech Republic's planned auction for 5G frequencies at a Prague court, CTK news agency reported on Thursday, joining the country's third incumbent O2 Czech Republic SPTT.PR in challenging the process.

The Czech telecoms regulator CTU launched the auction in August for frequencies in the 700 MHz and 3.4-2.4 GHz bands, and has stated that one of the aims was to attract a fourth operator to the country to boost competition and cut data prices.

O2 Czech Republic had earlier complained to the European Commission over some of the 5G auction conditions.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.