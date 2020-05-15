Czech O2 beats Q1 estimates but warns of coronavirus hit

PRAGUE, May 15 (Reuters) - Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic on Friday posted first-quarter net profit above estimates after a 2.6% rise to begin 2020 although it said lockdowns in March due to the coronavirus outbreak dented earnings.

The operator, majority owned by the richest Czech businessman Petr Kellner's PPF group, reported net profit of 1.27 billion crowns ($49.55 million), above the average estimate of 1.21 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Revenue grew 3.7%, backed by a rise in pay television offerings.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 6.5% at 3.10 billion crowns, beating expectations. However, the company said EBITDA fell 3% year-on-year in March alone as restrictions on shops and daily life cut trade channels and hurt roaming revenue.

"Our strategy works. However, at this moment, it is impossible to make a reliable estimate of neither the future development nor its impact on our financials," Chief Financial Officer Tomas Kouril said.

($1 = 25.6310 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com ; +420 234 721 613)) Keywords: O2 CZECH REP RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.