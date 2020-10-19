Czech network group CETIN chooses Ericsson for 5G build

Robert Muller Reuters
Published

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Czech telecoms network operator CETIN will use Ericsson ERICb.ST technology to build next-generation 5G networks, Vladimir Mlynar, a board member at parent group PPF, said on Twitter on Monday.

CETIN is part of the investment group PPF, which also owns a majority stake in mobile operator O2 Czech Republic SPTT.PR.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, writing by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

