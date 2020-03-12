Czech Media Investment increases ProSiebenSat.1 stake

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE said Thursday a group of Czech and Slovak investors had almost doubled their stake in the company.

Czech Media Investment (CMI), a vehicle for a group led by billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, increased its stake to 10.01% from 5.51%, a filing showed.

The company welcomed the move, a spokeswoman calling it "a nice testament to our strategy".

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; writing by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)

