Czech Media Investment increases ProSiebenSat.1 stake

Contributor
Klaus Lauer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

ProSiebenSat.1 Media said Thursday a group of Czech and Slovak investors had almost doubled their stake in the company.

BERLIN, March 12 (Reuters) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMGn.DE said Thursday a group of Czech and Slovak investors had almost doubled their stake in the company.

Czech Media Investment (CMI), a vehicle for a group led by billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, increased its stake to 10.01% from 5.51%, a filing showed.

The company welcomed the move, a spokeswoman calling it "a nice testament to our strategy".

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; writing by Tom Sims; editing by David Evans)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242; Reuters Messaging: tom.sims.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters