Czech manufacturing shrinks in Oct at fastest rate since mid-2020 -PMI

PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Czech manufacturing activity shrank in October at its quickest pace since May 2020 as output declined further and high prices sapped customer demand, the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Tuesday.

The headline PMI dropped to 41.7 from 44.7 in September and staying well below the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction for a fifth month running.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a nearly unchanged reading of 44.3.

The survey showed contractions in both output and orders that were also the fastest in more than two years. Export orders were also hit as economies in key European markets suffer, the survey showed.

Cost pressures strengthened and firms cut staff, it added.

Month/Year

10/22

09/22

10/21

Purchasing Managers' Index

41.7

44.7

55.1

Output 37.9 41.5 49.1

