Czech manufacturing activity stuck in decline in March

April 03, 2023 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Czech manufacturing activity declined again in March amid contractions in orders and output, the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday.

The headline PMI remained unchanged at 44.3 in March, matching the February figure and staying below the 50 mark dividing expansion from contraction for a 10th month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a slight pick-up to 45.0.

The survey showed the contraction in new orders slowed in March but weak demand and high prices were still having a strong impact. The output decline was the slowest since the contraction began in June last year.

Input prices also fell for the first time in over three years, the survey said, while selling prices rose slightly.

Month/Year

03/23

02/23

03/22

Purchasing Managers' Index

44.3

44.3

54.7

Output

46.7

44.0

49.7

