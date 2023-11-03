News & Insights

Czech Litvinov refinery can handle switch to non-Russian oil

November 03, 2023 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by Jan Lopatka for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tests have shown Czech refiner Unipetrol's Litvinov refinery can technologically handle a switch to exclusively non-Russian oil, the company said on Friday.

Unipetrol, owned by Poland's Orlen PKN.WA, operates two refineries: the 5.8 million tonne-per-year Litvinov using Russian crude and 3.3 million tonne-per year Kralupy using other blends.

It is preparing for an end to Russian crude supplies via the Druzhba pipeline after capacity upgrades on the TAL pipeline bringing oil from the Italian port of Trieste are completed at the end of the next year.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Jason Hovet)

((jan.lopatka@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 614; Reuters Messaging: jan.lopatka.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.