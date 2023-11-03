Czech Litvinov refinery can handle switch to non-Russian oil

PRAGUE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tests have shown Czech refiner Unipetrol's Litvinov refinery can technologically handle a switch to exclusively non-Russian oil, the company said on Friday.

Unipetrol, owned by Poland's Orlen PKN.WA, operates two refineries: the 5.8 million tonne-per-year Litvinov using Russian crude and 3.3 million tonne-per year Kralupy using other blends.

It is preparing for an end to Russian crude supplies via the Druzhba pipeline after capacity upgrades on the TAL pipeline bringing oil from the Italian port of Trieste are completed at the end of the next year.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Jason Hovet)

