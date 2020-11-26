Czech lenders resilient but overpriced property market poses risk -central bank

PRAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Czech banking sector remains resilient to adverse effects of the coronavirus crisis but banks face a rise in non-performing loans next year and risks from an overpriced property sector, the Czech National Bank said on Thursday.

It kept the counter-cyclical buffer for banks at 0.5%, and loan-to-value ratio cap for mortgages at 90%.

The bank said the sector retained high resilience to shocks even in an adverse scenario of events, but lenders needed to be prudent and overpriced house prices posed risks to the broader economy.

House prices were 17% overpriced on average, and up to 25% overpriced in areas with large proportions of investment properties, the central bank said.

"A renewed spiral between credit financing of residential property purchases and rapidly rising residential property prices is a significant source of systemic risk in the Czech economy," it said.

The banking sector's aggregate capital ratio would fall to 14.3% over the three-year horizon under the central bank's adverse scenario. Even under this scenario, some banks would need only negligible capital injections, the bank said.

Under the baseline scenario, the capital ratio would dip to 20% from 23.2% in June, and no bank would see its capital drop below the 8% regulatory minimum.

"Even though credit losses will still materialise, they will not put the financial stability of this country at risk," central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a statement.

"However, this is conditional on banks continuing to take a very prudent approach, including in the area of dividend payouts," he said.

The central bank noted that banks were stable thanks to capital surpluses going into the coronavirus crisis. The surplus was 8.2 percentage points in mid-2020, partially thanks to banks refraining from dividend payments this year.

The data on banks' outlook was collected in September, before the second wave of coronavirus crisis struck and before an end of a legal moratorium on debt payments.

