Czech jobless rate ticks up as government debates extending shorter hours scheme

PRAGUE, July 7 (Reuters) - The Czech jobless rate ticked up to 3.7% in June from 3.6% in May, its highest level in more than two years as the government debates extending beyond the summer a state safety net covering wages at firms hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The government introduced an employment support scheme modelled after Germany's Kurzarbeit short-time working programme in March to avoid harsh layoffs and is debating whether to keep it in place longer than its planned end in August.

Junior ruling party the Social Democrats said on Tuesday they backed leaving it in place until the end of the year.

Business groups have also sought its extension until a permanent scheme could be realised.

More than 56,000 firms have used the "Antivirus" programme, claiming 14.2 billion crowns ($599.84 million) of government support, according to the Labour Ministry.

The Czech Republic had the lowest unemployment in the European Union going into the coronavirus. The jobless rate stood at 3% in February, according to labour office data.

But the export-reliant central European economy is set for a sharp contraction of 8% in 2020, according to central bank forecasts, as the coronavirus crisis takes a toll on demand and factory production.

Data on Monday showed industrial output in May fell 25.7% year-on-year, which followed a 33.7% fall in April, the largest on records going back to 2001.

Analysts said the rise in joblessness could gain speed in the second half of the year as the industry slowdown trickles into the labour market. Some forecast a return to a 5-6% rate, levels last seen in 2015 and 2016.

($1 = 23.6730 Czech crowns)

