Czech jobless rate dips further in June

PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - The Czech unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% of the workforce in June, coming in below a Reuters poll forecast of 3.2%, data released by the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

The number of job vacancies fell to 319,408 in June. They hit a record high of 363,917 in February.

CZECH UNEMPLOYMENT

06/22

05/22

06/21

% of workforce*

3.1

3.2

3.7

number of available jobless

208,196

211,972

253,940

total number of jobless

231,309

235,468

273,302

job vacancies

319,408

337,331

355,612

NOTE. *The indicator shows the share of unemployed people between the ages of 15 and 64 immediately able to start work versus all working people in the same demographic group.

** For an interactive graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3KlKtFS

The numbers are under national methodology which differs from Eurostat data. Eurostat figures usually show lower rate of unemployment than national figures.

** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click reuters: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 617))

