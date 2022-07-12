Czech jobless rate dips further in June

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published

The Czech unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% of the workforce in June, coming in below a Reuters poll forecast of 3.2%, data released by the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

Adds graphic

PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - The Czech unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% of the workforce in June, coming in below a Reuters poll forecast of 3.2%, data released by the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

The number of job vacancies fell to 319,408 in June. They hit a record high of 363,917 in February.

CZECH UNEMPLOYMENT

06/22

05/22

06/21

% of workforce*

3.1

3.2

3.7

number of available jobless

208,196

211,972

253,940

total number of jobless

231,309

235,468

273,302

job vacancies

319,408

337,331

355,612

NOTE. *The indicator shows the share of unemployed people between the ages of 15 and 64 immediately able to start work versus all working people in the same demographic group.

** For an interactive graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3KlKtFS

The numbers are under national methodology which differs from Eurostat data. Eurostat figures usually show lower rate of unemployment than national figures.

** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click reuters: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E

Tight Czech labour markethttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xdknRv

Tight Czech labour markethttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KlKtFS

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 617))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters