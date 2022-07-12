Czech jobless rate dips further in June

Adds graphic
PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - The Czech unemployment rate dropped to 3.1% of the workforce in June, coming in below a Reuters poll forecast of 3.2%, data released by the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.
The number of job vacancies fell to 319,408 in June. They hit a record high of 363,917 in February.
CZECH UNEMPLOYMENT
06/22
05/22
06/21
% of workforce*
3.1
3.2
3.7
number of available jobless
208,196
211,972
253,940
total number of jobless
231,309
235,468
273,302
job vacancies
319,408
337,331
355,612
NOTE. *The indicator shows the share of unemployed people between the ages of 15 and 64 immediately able to start work versus all working people in the same demographic group.
** For an interactive graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3KlKtFS
The numbers are under national methodology which differs from Eurostat data. Eurostat figures usually show lower rate of unemployment than national figures.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)
