Czech January retail sales rise 2.4% y/y

March 12 (Reuters) - Czech adjusted retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles increased by 2.4% year-on-year in January, after a revised increase of 1.2% in December, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Tuesday.
CSU said sales for sale of non-food goods rose by 4.0% and sale of food edged up 2.0%, whereas sales of automotive fuel rose by 2.3%.
RETAIL TRADE-adjusted
January 2024
December 2023
excl.vehicles pct y/y
+2.4
+1.2* (+1.6)
Sale and repair
of vehicles pct y/y
+3.3
+8.8* (+5.0)
TOTAL retail trade
change pct y/y
+2.7
+3.2* (+2.4)
* Revised. Numbers in brackets indicate figures as they were originally reported.
NOTE. All data are subject to further revision.
(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)
