Czech January retail sales rise 2.4% y/y

March 12 (Reuters) - Czech adjusted retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles increased by 2.4% year-on-year in January, after a revised increase of 1.2% in December, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Tuesday.

CSU said sales for sale of non-food goods rose by 4.0% and sale of food edged up 2.0%, whereas sales of automotive fuel rose by 2.3%.

RETAIL TRADE-adjusted

January 2024

December 2023

excl.vehicles pct y/y

+2.4

+1.2* (+1.6)

Sale and repair

of vehicles pct y/y

+3.3

+8.8* (+5.0)

TOTAL retail trade

change pct y/y

+2.7

+3.2* (+2.4)

* Revised. Numbers in brackets indicate figures as they were originally reported.

NOTE. All data are subject to further revision.

