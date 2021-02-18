Czech January car production lowest since 2014

PRAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Czech car production fell 11.7% year-on-year in January to its lowest result for the first month of the year since 2014, at 104,576 vehicles, the country's Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP) said on Thursday.

The car sector, which makes up almost a tenth of the export-reliant economy, has been hit by sagging European demand to start the year and parts disruptions.

AutoSAP said estimates on the wider impact in the sector would be clearer in the coming quarter.

In January, the biggest drop in output at the country's three plants was registered at Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T with a 31.8% fall.

Hyundai Motor Co's 005380.KS plant output fell 12.6%, according to AutoSAP, while Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE unit Skoda Auto's plants saw a 5.9% drop.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.