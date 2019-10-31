Czech investor Kretinsky, partner raise stake in Metro to 29.99%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac will raise their stake in German wholesaler Metro AG following a failed takeover bid earlier this year, their joint investment vehicle said on Thursday.

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac will raise their stake in German wholesaler Metro AG B4B.DE following a failed takeover bid earlier this year, their joint investment vehicle said on Thursday.

EP Global Commerce (EPGC) said it had exercised a call option to buy shares from German family-owned investment group Haniel FHANI.UL and raise its stake to 29.99% from 17.52%, just below the threshold that would trigger a full takeover bid.

The closing of the deal is expected on Nov. 6, EPGC said, adding it underlined its "commitment of EPGC to Metro AG as a responsible strategic investor". The move will make EPGC Metro's largest shareholder.

EPGC said it would seek appropriate representation on Metro's supervisory board, adding it retains a call option to acquire further shares from Haniel. No financial details were disclosed.

EPGC in August failed with a 5.8 billion euros ($6.5 billion) bid for Metro after failing to find common ground over valuation with shareholders Meridian Stiftung and Beisheim Holding, which hold a nearly 21% stake in Metro.

($1 = 0.8969 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz )

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters