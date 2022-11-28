Czech interest rates should not rise, but hike not excluded still, Dedek says

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

November 28, 2022 — 04:19 am EST

Written by Robert Muller for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates do not need to rise further with inflation peaking, although the bank still does not exclude a hike, central bank board member Oldrich Dedek said on Monday.

Dedek, who opposed hikes during a year-long tightening cycle that has been paused, said during an online economic debate hosted by SAB Finance that inflation pressures remained rooted, so there was no need to rush to lower interest rates.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.