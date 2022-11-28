Czech interest rates should not rise, but hike not excluded still, Dedek says

PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates do not need to rise further with inflation peaking, although the bank still does not exclude a hike, central bank board member Oldrich Dedek said on Monday.

Dedek, who opposed hikes during a year-long tightening cycle that has been paused, said during an online economic debate hosted by SAB Finance that inflation pressures remained rooted, so there was no need to rush to lower interest rates.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

