Czech interest rates are at level taming demand pressures -central banker

January 25, 2023 — 02:22 am EST

PRAGUE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank's interest rates have reached a level at which they subdue demand pressures, central bank board member Oldrich Dedek was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Any further rise of the main interest rate CZCBIR=ECI, which has been at 7.00% since June, could have more visible negative impact, Dedek said in an interview published on the fxstreet.cz trading website.

