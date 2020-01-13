Czech inflation picks up in December, rates likely to stay on hold

Adds analyst, details

PRAGUE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Czech inflation accelerated in December on the back of rising food prices, though most analysts expected the bank would continue to hold steady on interest rates despite continuing debate over a hike.

Consumer prices rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis in December, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 3.2%, up from 3.1% in November, statistics office data showed on Monday.

The headline inflation figure exceeded the central bank's prediction of a 2.9% year-on-year rise of prices for December and was outside its +/- 1 percentage point tolerance band around a 2% target for a second straight month. CZCBIR=ECI

Inflation moved outside the bank's tolerance zone in November, the first time since 2012.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 3.1% rise, along with a 0.1% month-on-month increase. Most said the central bank would be able to look past the recent spike in inflation.

"The domestic economy is still creating inflationary pressures. But in view of persisting risks in the global economy..., the central bank will stay cautious and wait for global developments," Ceska Sporitelna analysts said.

"We expect stability in interest rates the whole year."

Czech rate setters are among the few in Europe debating whether a rate hike is needed to cool price pressures from a robust domestic job market, although a majority has opted for no change in policy at the past three meetings.

CONSUMER INFLATION 12/19 11/19 12/18 pct change month/month 0.2 0.3 0.1 pct change year/year 3.2 3.1 2.0 NOTE. The average rate of inflation over the past 12 months was 2.8% through December, the fastest since 2012. Details on https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/home ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E Czech inflationhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30d2hN8 (Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((pregue.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+420 224 190 477)(Reuters Messaging: mirka.krufova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.