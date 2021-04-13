Czech inflation picks up after seven-month slowdown

Adds analyst comment

PRAGUE, April 13 (Reuters) - Czech annual inflation accelerated in March after slowing in the previous seven months, boosted by oil price gains, data from the Czech Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.2% on a monthly basis last month, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 2.3%, up from a reading of 2.1% in February.

The closely watched figure came in above the central bank's forecasts but was a touch below expectations in a Reuters poll that saw a 2.4% rise. However, analysts said it would not likely speed up the central bank's outlook for rate rises ahead as the economy recovers.

The central bank has left its key interest rate CZCBIR=ECI at 0.25% since May 2020 and said after its last policy meeting in March it would not rush to begin tightening as a premature move was a bigger risk than a late one.

"Despite (expected) rise of inflation in coming months, we don't see it cutting loose. We expect it at 2.4% on average this year. (The central bank) thus won't have a reason to speed up adjusting its monetary policy," said Patrik Rozumbersky, an analyst at UniCredit.

The Czech National Bank targets inflation at 2% with a tolerance band of one percentage point in both directions. CZCBIR=ECI

Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Sunday that inflation could rise above the target this year, but it would be "no tragedy".

Markets price in a rate hike in six months' time.

CONSUMER INFLATION

03/21

02/21

03/20

pct change month/month

0.2

0.2

-0.1

pct change year/year

2.3

2.1

3.4

NOTE. The average rate of inflation over the past 12 months was 2.8% through March.

