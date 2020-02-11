Czech group Omnipol in talks over Aero Vodochody sale - report

PRAGUE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Czech defence technology group Omnipol is in talks to buy aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody PENTTA.UL from investment group Penta, Omnipol's biggest shareholder told the daily Hospodarske Noviny.

"We have an agreement with Penta that until there is a final decision, we will not comment. Negotiations are taking place correctly and we are trying to find the best way," Richard Hava told the newspaper in the edition published on Tuesday.

A Penta spokesman told Hospodarske Noviny the company did not rule out a possible sale but that it was not the only option. Citing sources, the newspaper said a second company, Czechoslovak Group, was also looking at Aero Vodochody, which focuses on both military and civil aircraft.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Edmund Blair)

