Czech government presents high deficit plan for 2022 as election nears

PRAGUE, June 7 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved the outline of the 2022 central state budget on Monday with a planned deficit of 390 billion crowns ($18.67 billion) amid criticism from the opposition and economists that it is lacking ambition to bring down record budget deficits while campaigning ahead of an October election.

The initial proposal, which the Finance Ministry will work with over the summer, sees the deficit below the 500 billion crowns planned for 2021, but deeper than the 367-billion gap in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and its economy.

The Finance Ministry predicts the overall fiscal gap to narrow to 5.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 from 8.8% this year.

Economists have criticised the ministry's plan to raise revenue by 100 billion crowns and cut expenditure by 10 billion even as the pandemic is over and growth recovers.

Budgets have also been undermined by an around 100-billion crown tax cut taking effect this year, and raises in pensions above law-mandated levels.

The central state budget makes up the bulk of the Czech Republic's public spending and revenue.

The overall Czech state debt is expected to rise by more than one trillion crowns in 2020-2022 from 1.64 trillion before the pandemic, putting debt at 48.2% of GDP next year from 30.3% in 2019.

The government has said it planned to bring down budget deficits slowly to help economic recovery, and argued debt levels were still among the lowest in the EU.

The country holds an election in October, but any new government will have to work with the proposal prepared by the current administration.

The ruling ANO party of Prime Minister Andrej Babis faces a tough fight with two opposition coalitions in the election.

Moody's criticised the government's fiscal strategy in May as credit-negative and lacking meaningful consolidation goals.

($1 = 20.8880 Czech crowns)

