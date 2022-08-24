Czech government looks at refinery sector for potential windfall tax

PRAGUE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Czech government is considering imposing a possible windfall tax on oil refineries, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Wednesday, joining other sectors under the microscope as the state seeks to subsidise soaring household energy bills.

Energy groups and banks are already being considered for windfall taxes as the government looks to generate extra revenue to cover the 66 billion crowns ($2.66 billion) it plans to use to subsidise household energy tariffs over the 2022-23 heating season.

Stanjura told private broadcaster TV Nova that refineries, but not fuel stations, were another possible target, adding that only the biggest players in each sector would be affected.

Orlen Unipetrol, owned by Poland's PKN Orlen PKN.WA, is the country's only crude oil processor.

Stanjura said the government is mindful of the the risk of the tax driving up fuel prices and is keen to avoid such an outcome.

"This is one of the risks that we are considering. We have still not decided how to prevent this from being transferred to the end customer," Stanjura said of the mooted tax.

The government is due to make a decision on the windfall tax in September.

($1 = 24.7970 Czech crowns)

