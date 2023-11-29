Czech government gets deficit-cutting 2024 budget past lawmakers

Adds quote, background, details on budget, debt

PRAGUE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Czech lower house lawmakers gave final approval on Wednesday to a 2024 budget plan to return the deficit below European Union limits, as the centre-right government's belt-tightening draws strong protests from schools and unions.

The five-party government is seeking to get the fiscal gap below an EU-mandated 3% of gross domestic product for the first time since 2019.

Deficits have soared since 2020 amid a record income tax cut and fast-rising spending for pensions, and aid to help people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and, more recently, in an energy crunch after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 2024 central state budget plans a deficit of 252 billion crowns ($11.42 billion) versus an expected gap of 295 billion crowns in 2023. That would cut the overall fiscal gap to 2.2% of GDP, down from a forecast 3.6% this year.

"I think that result speaks for itself," Prime Minister Petr Fiala told lawmakers in debate, saying public finances were returning to health.

But Fiala's government is increasingly unpopular.

On Monday, thousands of Czech schools staged a rare one-day strike to demand higher education funding for teaching languages and other subjects in small groups or for higher pay to assistants and other support professions in schools.

The government has brushed off criticism, with the finance ministry saying education spending will rise in 2024, and backing fiscal consolidation to halt a rise in debt that, at around a forecast 45% of GDP, is still about half the EU average but up from 30% since 2019.

The deficit hit a record above 400 billion crowns in 2021.

Next year's budget will lift defence spending to 2% of GDP, meeting a commitment to the NATO alliance.

The government has approved a package of tax hikes for corporations, high earners and real estate together with subsidy cuts to reduce the deficit by almost 100 billion crowns.

The state budget watchdog has said a large part of the consolidation efforts will be absorbed by new spending and will not eliminate "strong" structural imbalances.

Last week, ratings agency Moody's upgraded its outlook on the Czech Republic to "stable" from "negative", citing significant reduction in risks related to the country's dependence on Russian gas supply.

($1 = 22.0640 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

