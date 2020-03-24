Czech government debating bill allowing central bank to buy state bonds

Adds quote, details

PRAGUE, March 24 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry wants the central bank to be able to buy state bonds from banks and will debate a bill allowing this at a special government meeting on Tuesday, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova told Czech Television late on Monday.

When asked on a debate show whether the Czech National Bank would buy state bonds, Schillerova said "yes" and that she had been in contact with central bank governor Jiri Rusnok.

"Based on this bill, the Czech National Bank would be buying state bonds, it would by state debt from banks," she said.

She said the bill would go through parliament in a fast-track process. She gave no further details.

The finance ministry and central bank had no immediate comment on Tuesday.

The government announced plans to increase the planned budget deficit five-fold to a record 200 billion crowns ($7.81 billion) in 2020 to fight the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has shut most shops and is hitting production as more factories start halting operations.

Schillerova said last week the state, which has one of the lowest debt-to-gross domestic product ratios in the European Union, could borrow to finance the swelling deficit.

($1 = 25.5990 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely and Andrew Heavens)

