Czech government backs 2024 budget draft with deficit of CZK 252 bln

PRAGUE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's centre-right government approved a 2024 budget draft, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Wednesday, as the state looks to cut the deficit by 15% amid pressure to consolidate hard-hit public finances more quickly.

The draft sets a deficit target of 252 billion crowns ($10.87 billion), down from a goal of 295 billion crowns this year but above previous proposals seeking a 235 billion crown gap.

The bill will now head to parliament's lower house where the ruling coalition has a comfortable majority.

The proposal is also based on a package of tax hikes and savings measures now being discussed and which opposition parties have held up in lower house debates.

The package is aimed at reducing the deficit by around 100 billion crowns.

Fiala said the overall fiscal gap next year will fall to 2.2% of gross domestic product, from 3.6% expected this year, bringing the country back below the European Union-mandated 3% ceiling.

"We have approved a responsible budget for next year," he told a news conference.

Budget deficits have soared to record levels since the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, and the 2024 gap would still be higher than deficit levels seen in the 2008-09 global crisis, which had been a previous difficult period for public finances.

The government has faced budget pressures from higher spending on pension hikes, debt servicing costs, and aid to help people deal with soaring bills after energy market turbulence followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A past income tax cut approved by a previous government but supported by Fiala's party is also a big budget hole.

Czech TV reported that Fiala said earlier on Wednesday that faster consolidation would impact people and investments, after calls by President Petr Pavel for tougher savings.

The state budget watchdog has said planned consolidation is mainly aimed at preventing a further worsening and that future spending commitments need higher revenue sources in the budget.

Next year's budget takes into account legislation mandating growth in defence spending to 2% of GDP, reflecting NATO membership commitments.

State debt has risen from 30% of GDP in 2019 to nearly 45% forecast for this year by the finance ministry.

