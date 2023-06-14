Czech government approves plan seeking EU recovery fund loan

Adds structural deficit in paragraphs 6, 8-9

PRAGUE, June 14 (Reuters) - The Czech centre-right Cabinet on Wednesday approved seeking a 137 billion crown ($6.25 billion) loan from the European Union's post-COVID recovery funds, part of efforts to boost its energy transformation while cutting dependence on Russian fuels.

The loan, equal to 5.76 billion euros at current exchange rates, will come from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) on top of grants already provided. Alongside the loan, the country will aim to get another 33.4 billion crowns in grants, the government office said.

The EU set up its RRF of 724 billion euros in 2021, split between grants and loans to spend until 2026, designed to help economies rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic economic slump and also propel a shift in the energy sector.

The government said the funds will be aimed at energy projects, or projects to improve housing access, as high costs and rising prices have hit home buyers. Education projects will also be supported.

Drafting the loan will increase the country's fiscal deficits while it seeks to cut shortfalls in the years ahead.

The government also set a ceiling for its structural fiscal deficit at 2.75% of gross domestic product for 2024 in a new strategy approved on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said.

The two deficit figures are not directly comparable as the structural gap takes into effect changes in the economic cycle.

The country's Fiscal Council said on Wednesday the savings package was expected to cut the structural deficit to around 1.4%-1.5% of GDP next year.

CTK news agency reported previous government materials showed a working deficit of 235 billion crowns for 2024. The government is due to debate the budget next week.

($1 = 21.9130 Czech crowns)

(1 euro = 23.7937 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Alistair Bell)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

