Czech government approves 2022 budget outline, deficit planned at $18.7 bln

PRAGUE, June 7 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved the outline of the 2022 central state budget, with deficit planned at 390 billion crowns ($18.67 billion), the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The initial proposal, which the ministry will work with over the summer, sees lower deficit than the 500 billion crowns planned for 2021, but a deeper gap than in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and its economy.

The central state budget makes up the bulk of the Czech Republic's public spending and revenue.

The country holds an election in October, but any new government will have to work with the proposal prepared by the current administration.

($1 = 20.8880 Czech crowns)

