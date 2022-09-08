Czech gas storage filling despite Nord Stream outage, minister says

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

Czech gas storage has continued to be filled since Russia shut its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on Thursday, adding that storage had reached 85% of capacity.

Europe's energy crisis grew more acute this week after Russia halted gas supplied via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, while President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut all supplies if Europe imposed a price cap on Russian oil and gas.

"Putin pretends Europe will not be able to survive the coming winter without Russian gas, that isn't true," Sikela said in a Twitter post, adding that supplies from Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands were helping fill storage.

The Czech Republic has also secured 3 billion cubic metres of annual gas capacity - about a third of annual consumption - through an LNG terminal in the Netherlands that is due to open on Monday.

