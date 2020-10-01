Czech firearms maker CZG says priced share offer at bottom of range, offering size cut

PRAGUE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Czech firearms maker CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group cut the size of its Prague share offering by three quarters and priced it at the bottom of the 290-370 crown per share range, the company said on Friday.

It said the offering was cut to 2.8 million new stock plus up to 280,000 in over-allotment, while it had originally offered up to 6.9 million new shares out of a total offer of 12.99 million.

Gross proceeds from the offering were 812 million crowns and net proceeds at 705.05 million, the company said in a pricing supplement on its website.

It said the first trading day on the Prague Stock Exchange would be on Oct 7.

Sources with knowledge of the deal said on Thursday the offering would be cut after books closed with weaker-than-expected demand.

The company, which has operations in the Czech Republic and United States, had sought a market valuation of at least 10.7 billion crowns with the full offering being sold.

The company is a wholly-owned unit of holding company Ceska zbrojovka Partners, whose main owner is Rene Holecek, listed as the 30th richest Czech citizen by Forbes in 2019.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

