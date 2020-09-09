Czech firearms maker CZG plans 150 mln euro Prague listing

Adds detail

PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Czech firearms maker Ceska Zbrojovka Group (CZG) plans to offer up to 150 million euros ($176 million) in new and existing shares in a public offering on the Prague stock exchange to aid its U.S. market expansion, it said on Wednesday.

The group, which reported record revenue of 3.4 billion crowns ($151 million) in the first half of 2020, carried out a technical listing, whereby shares are admitted to trading without raising funds, in Prague earlier this year.

The gunmaker plans to use proceeds from the new listing largely for the planned construction of a U.S. production facility in Little Rock, Arkansas.

CZG said holding group Ceska Zbrojovka Partners would remain the majority shareholder.

Revenue grew 13.5% in the first half, boosted by demand in the United States, CZG said.

The traditional gun maker produces the bulk of its production at the eastern town of Uhersky Brod.

It has budgeted $60-70 million to build the plant in Little Rock to expand and enter the military and law enforcement market.

According to an earlier prospectus, the CZG board proposed a dividend of 328.3 million crowns in May after a 560 million crown dividend last year.

($1 = 22.5060 Czech crowns)

($1 = 0.8500 euros)

