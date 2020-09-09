Czech firearms maker CZG plans 150 mln euro Prague listing

PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Czech firearms maker CZG – Ceska Zbrojovka Group plans to offer up to 150 million euros ($176.48 million) worth of new and existing shares in a public offering on the Prague stock exchange to aid its U.S. market expansion, it said on Wednesday.

The group, which reported record revenue of 3.4 billion crowns ($151.07 million) in the first half of 2020, carried out a technical listing, whereby shares are admitted to trading without raising funds, in Prague earlier this year.

($1 = 22.5060 Czech crowns)

($1 = 0.8500 euros)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

