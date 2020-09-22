Czech firearms maker CZG launches Prague share offering
PRAGUE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group launched a public share offering on Tuesday, valuing the Czech firearms maker at up to 13.6 billion crowns ($587.37 million) under a full allotment of shares at the top end of the price range.
The company will offer up to 12.99 million shares of new and existing shares. It set a price range of 290 to 370 crowns per share and expected trading in Prague to start on Oct. 2.
Up to 6.9 million shares will be new, CZG said in a prospectus published on Tuesday.
The gunmaker, with plants in the Czech Republic and United States, plans to use $40 million to $50 million (1.16 billion Czech crowns) of proceeds for the planned construction of a U.S. production facility in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The rest will be other corporate uses, including potential acquisitions, CZG said.
($1 = 23.1540 Czech crowns)
(1 Czech crown = $0.0432)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka, editing by Louise Heavens)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tapestry Inc, INmune Bio Inc, DraftKings Inc, Syneos Health
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ossen Innovation Co, Kindred Biosciences, Biocept Inc, Kaspien Holdings Inc
- EXCLUSIVE-GM exploring 'flying car' market using its Ultium electric battery-sources
- FOCUS-Boeing gearing up for 787 move to South Carolina -sources