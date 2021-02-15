Czech finance ministry plans to raise 2021 budget gap to $23.6 bln, TV says

Adds detail

PRAGUE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry is proposing to raise the 2021 central state budget deficit to 500 billion crowns ($23.64 billion) from the 320 billion crowns approved by parliament, Czech Television reported on Monday.

The government was expected to raise the deficit following a massive tax cut - costing the central budget about 80 billion crowns - approved after the budget legislation, but the reported increase would go significantly above that.

The government was due to discuss the increase later on Monday. A ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

The government had planned a 500 billion deficit last year, but closed the books with a gap of 367.4 billion after better than expected economic performance and lower than expected pandemic spending.

The central European country of 10.7 million people has suffered one of Europe's highest infection and death rates from the pandemic, both cumulatively and in recent weeks.

The disease's economic impact has been to undercut budget revenue and raise the cost of public support programmes.

($1 = 21.1550 Czech crowns)

