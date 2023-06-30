Czech finance ministry keeps 2023 financing outlook steady, depends on budget

PRAGUE, June 30 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry kept its plans for state financing this year relatively steady in an updated funding strategy published on Friday, although it said issuance in the second half of the year would depend on budget developments.

The country's budget deficit soared at a record pace in the January-May period and was nearly at the full-year target of 295 billion crowns ($13.50 billion).

The ministry expects gross issuance of bonds of at least 150 billion to 250 billion crowns in the second half of 2023, it said in its updated strategy. It planned two new bond issues, with maturities in 2029 and 2032.

The ministry sees 2023 financing needs at 645.7 billion crowns, a touch lower than a plan of 649 billion seen at the start of the year. It said needs should fall to 419.2 billion in 2024 due to a lower deficit as the government aims to cut the fiscal gap.

($1 = 21.8540 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

