Czech finance ministry: CEZ dividend could bring around CZK 35 bln to budget in 2023

PRAGUE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry estimates that dividend from the 70% state-owned utility CEZ CEZP.PR could bring around 35 billion crowns ($1.46 billion) to the state budget in 2023.

"Given the price development on energy market and CEZ's first-half results, we assume that this year's dividend, which the state will get next year, could reach a record level of around 35 billion crowns," the ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that the dividend could help to cover part of state aid to people hit by soaring energy bills.

($1 = 23.9560 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.