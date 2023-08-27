Czech finance minister: may end windfall tax this year

Adds finance minister quotes, details on energy spending

PRAGUE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Czech government will consider whether to limit its windfall tax on energy and other firms to this year only, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Sunday.

The extra revenue from the tax is meant to cover the state's spending connected to the energy crisis caused by soaring prices, which came about mainly due to the war in Ukraine.

"When we have extra spending, we use extra revenue. If we won't have extra spending, we should not have extra income either," Stanjura said in a live debate on Czech TV.

"We will evaluate the costs of the energy crisis, the revenue from exceptional resources, and we will decide on how to proceed," he said.

The special tax together with caps on electricity producers' revenue should add some 63 billion crowns ($2.8 billion) to the central state budget revenue, Stanjura said in July.

The special tax, similar to levies imposed by other European countries, was meant to apply for three years starting in 2023.

This year, the government is likely to spend less on energy price caps for households hit by price surges as markets calm, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said earlier in August.

The centre-right government is seeking to keep its full-year deficit target of 295 billion crowns as it expects better income in the second half of the year, along with some savings.

($1 = 22.2850 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.