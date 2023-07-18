Czech finance minister: 2023 budget deficit to roughly meet plan

PRAGUE, July 18 (Reuters) - The Czech central state budget deficit is estimated to roughly meet the planned level of 295 billion crowns ($14 billion) this year, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Tuesday.

"At this point, the difference between the estimated deficit and the planned deficit is 5, possibly 6 billion (crowns), and that is possible to handle by the end of the year," Stanjura said at the parliament's Budget Committee session.

($1 = 21.0770 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Alison Williams)

