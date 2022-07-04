Czech finance minister: plan remains to gradually lower budget deficit -website

Adds quotes, background

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - The Czech government still plans to gradually lower the state budget deficit, although not as fast as previously expected, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said.

The war in Ukraine has led to a downturn in growth in the central European country, as well as more spending on defence and aid for hundreds of thousands of refugees. Fast-rising energy bills are also pushing the government to seeks ways to aid households and companies, costing tens of billions of crowns.

"The government's target to gradually cut the deficit remains, unfortunately, the pace won't be as fast as I thought in January," Stanjura said in an interview released by Seznam Zpravy news website on Monday.

"I thought that we would go by some 50-60 billion crowns down each year, to get to 150-160 billion in 2025. It seems it won't go that fast," he said.

Stanjura said that in 2023, the deficit should be below 280 billion crowns, originally planned for this year, for which he reiterated the plan to keep the deficit below 330 billion crowns. ($13.9 billion)

The government also still aims to bring the deficit ratio below 3% of gross domestic product in 2025 when the cabinet's four-year term ends, Stanjura said.

($1 = 23.7090 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.