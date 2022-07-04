Czech finance minister: plan remains to gradually lower budget deficit -website

The Czech government still plans to gradually lower state budget, although not as fast as seen earlier, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said.

"The government's target to gradually cut the deficit remains, unfortunately, the pace won't be as fast as I thought in January," Stanjura said in an interview released by Seznam Zpravy news website on Monday.

Stanjura reiterated his plan for the budget deficit not to exceed 330 billion crowns ($13.9 billion) this year.

($1 = 23.7290 Czech crowns)

