Czech factory activity hit harder in September, jobs axed - PMI

PRAGUE, Oct 2(Reuters) - Czech factory activity took another hit in September as manufacturers shed staff amid continued drops in production and new orders, the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday.

The headline PMI stayed deep below the 50 breakeven level for a 16th straight month, falling to 41.7 in September from 42.9 the previous month.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 42.6.

The survey found job cuts were made at their sharpest pace since June 2020 and firms also reduced stocks to save costs, while new orders continued to fall.

It also showed input costs and output prices declined as material prices were lower, with companies seeking to boost new sales.

Month/Year 09/23 08/23 09/22 Purchasing Managers' Index 41.7 42.9 44.7 Output 42.6 41.8 41.5 ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

