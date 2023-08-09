Czech energy price subsidies to cost much less, minister says

PRAGUE, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Czech government is likely to spend less on energy price caps for households hit by price surges this year as markets calm, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said in an interview for news website Seznam Zpravy.

The centre-right government is seeking to keep its 2023 deficit target of 295 billion crowns ($13.3 billion) as it expects better income in the second half of the year, along with some savings.

The government planned to spend 100 billion crowns on the price cap this year, but the actual amount is expected to be much lower now, Sikela said in the interview published on Wednesday.

He also said he did not see any need to extend the scheme into 2024.

"Our current estimate is that we should pay out roughly 60 billion crowns," he said. "All indications are that if the cap is possibly not extended, it should not be a problem for end-consumers."

Gas prices soared last year for consumers without long-term fixed contracts, leading the government to cap bills at 3,025 crowns (124.58 euros) per megawatt hour, including tax.

($1 = 22.1310 Czech crowns)

(1 euro = 24.2822 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)

