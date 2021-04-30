Czech economy slips less than expected in Q1 amid lockdowns

Adds statistics office, analyst comments

PRAGUE, April 30 (Reuters) - The Czech economy shrank less than expected in the first quarter amid tough COVID-19 restrictions, with government spending and external demand compensating for sagging household consumption, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product slipped by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter and by 2.1% year-on-year in real terms, according to the flash estimate by the Czech Statistics Office.

Analysts had expected a 1.0% quarter-on-quarter drop and a 2.6% year-on-year decrease.

The statistics office said the year-on-year fall was mainly influenced by decreasing household consumption. Detailed first-quarter figures are due on June 1.

Factories have remained running since new pandemic waves hit in October - after many closed in March and April last year to help contain the spread of the virus - but most retail and hospitality services have seen restrictions.

A reopening of shops and services is only beginning. []

"The domestic economy, despite the economic restrictions due to the pandemic, has been better than expected in recent quarters," ING's chief economist in Prague, Jakub Seidler, said.

The central bank, tipped by markets to begin hiking interest rates later this year, has forecast a 2.2% rebound in 2021 after a 5.6% contraction last year.

Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a Reuters interview this month that persisting lockdown restrictions and global supply chain disruptions could cut that outlook.

