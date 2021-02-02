Czech economy grows 0.3% q/q to end 2020, beating expectations

Adds details

PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Czech economy expanded by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in the fourth quarter, maintaining some growth despite expectations of a fall amid tighter coronavirus lockdown measures, data showed on Tuesday.

With the economy facing lockdown measures that shut retail shops, restaurants and hotels for much of the quarter, analysts had expected a rocky end to 2020, which overall ended the full-year in record contraction because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On a year-on-year basis, gross domestic product fell by 5.0% in real terms in the fourth quarter, according to a flash estimate by the Czech Statistics Office. Analysts had expected a 7.7% year-on-year decrease, along with a 2.5% quarter-on-quarter drop.

The statistics office will publish detailed data on March 2.

It said, though, the year-on-year slump in the quarter was caused largely by falling household consumption while external demand was sharply rising.

Industry has continued to run during lockdown measures at the end of the year aimed at curbing a stronger second wave of the pandemic, unlike in the second quarter last year when many factories idled after the outbreak first hit.

For the full-year 2020, gross domestic product fell by a record 5.6%, the statistics office also said.

The full-year contraction was narrower than a forecast of a 7.2% drop seen by the Czech National Bank, which will update its outlook at a policy meeting on Thursday.

While analysts expect it to keep its key rate CZCBIR=ECI steady at 0.25%, markets see chances the bank could begin to raise interest rates already toward the end of 2021.

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (pct change)

Q4/20

Q3/20

Market fcast

quarter/quarter

0.3

6.9

-2.5

year/year

-5.0

-5.0

-7.7

