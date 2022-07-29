Czech economy grows 0.2% q/q in second quarter

PRAGUE, July 29 (Reuters) - The Czech economy increased by 0.2% in the second quarter versus the previous three months, beating expectations of a decline as domestic demand continued to back growth, data showed on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy grew 3.6% in real terms, according to a flash estimate by the Czech Statistics Office.

Analysts in Reuters poll had expected a decline of 0.4% quarter-on-quarter and 3.1% rise year-on-year.

The statistics office did not give a detailed breakdown of the data but said only domestic demand contributed to quarterly growth.

It will publish detailed second-quarter figures on Aug. 30.

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (% change) Q2/22 Q1/22 Market fcast quarter/quarter 0.2 0.9 -0.4 year/year 3.6 4.9 3.1

