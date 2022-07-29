Czech economy grows 0.2% q/q in second quarter

The Czech economy increased by 0.2% in the second quarter versus the previous three months, beating expectations of a decline as domestic demand continued to back growth, data showed on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy grew 3.6% in real terms, according to a flash estimate by the Czech Statistics Office.

Analysts in Reuters poll had expected a decline of 0.4% quarter-on-quarter and 3.1% rise year-on-year.

The statistics office did not give a detailed breakdown of the data but said only domestic demand contributed to quarterly growth.

It will publish detailed second-quarter figures on Aug. 30.

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (% change)

Q2/22

Q1/22

Market fcast

quarter/quarter

0.2

0.9

-0.4

year/year

3.6

4.9

3.1

