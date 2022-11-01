Czech economy drops on quarterly basis for first time since early 2021

PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Czech economy contracted by 0.4% in the third quarter versus the previous three months, falling deeper than expected and showing the first quarterly drop since the beginning of 2021, data showed on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, the economy expanded 1.6% in real terms, according to a flash estimate by the Czech Statistics Office.

Analysts in Reuters poll had expected a 0.1% quarter-on-quarter decline and a 1.7% year-on-year increase.

The statistics office did not give a detailed breakdown of the data but said domestic demand was behind the fall. It will publish detailed figures on Dec. 2.

"The quarter-on-quarter decrease was caused by lower domestic demand, mainly by lower final consumption expenditure of households, which decreased already for the fourth successive quarter," said Vladimir Kermiet, head of the national accounts department at the statistics office.

GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT (% change) Q3/22 Q2/22 Market fcast quarter/quarter -0.4 0.5 -0.1 year/year 1.6 3.7 1.7 Details on https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/home ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com, +420 234 721 617))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.