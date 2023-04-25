Czech defence firm Omnipol says in intensive talks with Vietnam over supplies

HANOI, April 25 (Reuters) - Czech defence and aerospace firm Omnipol is in intensive talks with Vietnam over possible sales of equipment, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The comment followed a Reuters' source-based report on Monday about Omnipol's talks last week with Vietnamese officials over the possible sale of L 410 NG cargo aircraft, dual-use radars for civilian and military airports, and possible new contracts for the delivery of more L-39NG light-combat aircraft, of which Hanoi has already ordered 12.

"We can confirm that we are in intensive talks with this customer however we are bound by a Non-Disclosure Agreement and we cannot comment on any of current or potential contracts," a spokesperson for Omnipol said in an emailed statement to Reuters replying to questions about talks for the new supplies.

Omnipol has a minority stake in Aero Vodochody, which is the maker of L-39NG light-combat aircraft. The Prague-based company also owns Aircraft Industries, the Czech maker of L 410 NG cargo aircraft.

As part of an official visit to Vietnam last week by the Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, four Czech defence companies discussed possible sales with Vietnamese defence procurement officers, a Czech government source had told Reuters.

Beside Omnipol, the other three companies in the delegation were Czechoslovak Group, Colt CZ Group CZG.PR and STV GROUP.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Martin Petty)

