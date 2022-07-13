Czech crown strongest since February

PRAGUE, July 13 (Reuters) - The Czech crown jumped more than 0.5% against the euro on Wednesday to trade at its strongest since early February, with traders attributing the sharper-than-usual move to stop-losses coming in a low-liquid market.

The crown EURCZK= traded at 24.29 to the euro at 0745 GMT. The firming came after the release of data showing inflation accelerated to 17.2% in June, keeping alive a debate about interest rate hikes.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

