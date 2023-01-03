Czech crown strongest since August 2011

January 03, 2023 — 09:42 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed 0.3% on the day to 24.087 to the euro on Tuesday to hit its strongest since August 2011, continuing a steady climb seen in the final months of 2022.

The crown gained 3% against the euro in 2022, outpacing peers in central Europe as worries over gas supplies eased and helped market sentiment in recent months. The Czech National Bank has also pledged to intervene to prevent currency weakening, providing support for the crown.

"I think it is still the same story," a trader said. "Still seeing local interest to sell (euros)."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.