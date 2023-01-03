Czech crown strongest since August 2011

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed 0.3% on the day to 24.087 to the euro on Tuesday to hit its strongest since August 2011, continuing a steady climb seen in the final months of 2022.

The crown gained 3% against the euro in 2022, outpacing peers in central Europe as worries over gas supplies eased and helped market sentiment in recent months. The Czech National Bank has also pledged to intervene to prevent currency weakening, providing support for the crown.

"I think it is still the same story," a trader said. "Still seeing local interest to sell (euros)."

