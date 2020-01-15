Czech crown rises to 7-year high vs euro

PRAGUE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose to a seven-year against the euro on Wednesday, extending a 2020 rally as improved sentiment and stronger-than-expected inflation data that raised expectations of a possible rate hike boosted markets.

The crown EURCZK= traded up 0.2% on the day at 25.105 to the euro at 1510 GMT, its strongest since January 2013.

It earlier broke through a previous high mark - of 25.120 hit two years ago - that was reached following the central bank's exit from an intervention regime keeping the currency weak, which the bank used from late 2013 until 2017.

