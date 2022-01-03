Czech crown hits strongest level vs euro since October 2012

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose on Monday to its strongest level against the euro since October 2012, as central European currencies started the year with gains.

At 1510 GMT, the crown EURCZK=, which has been rising since a hefty interest rate hike on Dec. 22, was up 0.5% on the day to 24.773 per euro, off a session high of 24.770.

"The whole CEE3 region got a positive boost... with the start of the year," a Prague-based dealer said, adding liquidity was low in the first trading day.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet)

