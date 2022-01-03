Czech crown hits strongest level vs euro since October 2012

Contributors
Robert Muller Reuters
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

The Czech crown rose on Monday to its strongest level against the euro since October 2012, as central European currencies started the year with gains.

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose on Monday to its strongest level against the euro since October 2012, as central European currencies started the year with gains.

At 1510 GMT, the crown EURCZK=, which has been rising since a hefty interest rate hike on Dec. 22, was up 0.5% on the day to 24.773 per euro, off a session high of 24.770.

"The whole CEE3 region got a positive boost... with the start of the year," a Prague-based dealer said, adding liquidity was low in the first trading day.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 615; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters