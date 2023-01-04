Czech crown firms past 24 to euro for first time in 12 years

Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

January 04, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

Written by Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed past the psychological level of 24 to the euro on Wednesday, continuing early-2023 gains as it hit its highest level since February 2011.

At 1343 GMT, the crown EURCZK= was 0.3% up on the day at 23.978 to the euro.

"It looks like there was some speculation on the (euro) sell side and maybe some stop losses (with it)," one trader said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.