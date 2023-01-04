Czech crown firms past 24 to euro for first time in 12 years

PRAGUE, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed past the psychological level of 24 to the euro on Wednesday, continuing early-2023 gains as it hit its highest level since February 2011.

At 1343 GMT, the crown EURCZK= was 0.3% up on the day at 23.978 to the euro.

"It looks like there was some speculation on the (euro) sell side and maybe some stop losses (with it)," one trader said.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alex Richardson)

